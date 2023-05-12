Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $273,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $367.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

