Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 13,452 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 68,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 431,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.92 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

