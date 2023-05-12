Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 287 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nucor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,840,000 after buying an additional 212,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $137.51 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

