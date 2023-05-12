Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $234,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 108.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FOX opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

