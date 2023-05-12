Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 322.4% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Heineken Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HEINY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. 32,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. Heineken has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Heineken Increases Dividend

Heineken Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.5385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

