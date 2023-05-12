HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading Up 2%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) were up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €72.30 ($79.45) and last traded at €72.10 ($79.23). Approximately 19,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.70 ($77.69).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €77.83 and a 200-day moving average of €78.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

