Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.90

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €67.90 ($74.62) and traded as high as €74.88 ($82.29). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €74.82 ($82.22), with a volume of 446,811 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.94.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

