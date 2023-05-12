Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ HNNA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 22.40 and a quick ratio of 22.40. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 19.78%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, Director Susan Weber Pomilia sold 3,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,424.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,725 shares of company stock valued at $77,655. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.69% of Hennessy Advisors worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

