Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Holdings Trimmed by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 555,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

See Also

