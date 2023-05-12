Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.82.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.