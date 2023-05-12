Hermez Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $324,255.96 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $177.45 million and approximately $324,255.96 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00018520 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018603 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,263.25 or 1.00136959 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.83594077 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $272,331.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.