HI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $325,607.86 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. HI has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $325,607.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00437875 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $352,897.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

