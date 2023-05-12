Himax Technologies, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Himax Technologies has a payout ratio of 176.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.06. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

