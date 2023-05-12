HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $251,001.60 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 24,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $251,001.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,868,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,260,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $893,809.98.

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

HireRight Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE HRT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 318,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,981. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after buying an additional 2,390,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,202,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,416,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.