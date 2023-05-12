HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HMNKF stock remained flat at $48.76 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76. HMS Networks AB has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $53.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of HMS Networks AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

