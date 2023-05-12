Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Holly Energy Partners Price Performance
NYSE HEP opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.