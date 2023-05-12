Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE HEP opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

Featured Stories

