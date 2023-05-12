Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.96.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $287.69 on Friday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,191,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,865,678,000 after acquiring an additional 756,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.