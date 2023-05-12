home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Down 0.4%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.50 ($8.24) and last traded at €7.50 ($8.24). Approximately 1,685 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.53 ($8.27).
home24 Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $251.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.76 and a 200-day moving average of €7.09.
About home24
home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.
