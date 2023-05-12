Horizen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.26 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Horizen has a market cap of $110.19 million and $5.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00030567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00122300 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,676,569 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.