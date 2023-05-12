Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 32,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

