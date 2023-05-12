Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,079 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
