Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.