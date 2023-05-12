Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $298.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.32.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.