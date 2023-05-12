Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

