Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

