Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
- Why Coinbases’s Sneaky 20% Rally Could Be A Buy Signal
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.