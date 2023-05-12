Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.