Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

NYSE HLI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $89.62. 11,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

