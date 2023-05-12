Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MOS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,030. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $66.60.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

