Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 3,717,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,194,818. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.08%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

