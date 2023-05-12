Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,729,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 320.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 458,181 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 297.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370,856 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,419. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

