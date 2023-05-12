Hourglass Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $103.61. 1,856,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

