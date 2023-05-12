Hourglass Capital LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 184,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,065. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.