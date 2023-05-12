Hourglass Capital LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after purchasing an additional 918,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.32.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

