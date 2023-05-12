Hourglass Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.50. 266,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,090. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

