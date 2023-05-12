Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 17,800 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital comprises 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Main Street Capital worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,341,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

MAIN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.57%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

