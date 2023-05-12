Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,480 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 174,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 464,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. RENASANT Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 10,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. 1,738,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,451. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

