Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 700 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

SYY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 288,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,326. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.