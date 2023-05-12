Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. 338,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

