H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

