HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $551.05

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 551.05 ($6.95) and traded as high as GBX 606.60 ($7.65). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 601.10 ($7.58), with a volume of 12,388,277 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.84) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.83) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.60) to GBX 900 ($11.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 771 ($9.73).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 573.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 551.34.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 3,820.22%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.99), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($422,588.40). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.