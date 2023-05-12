HSBC Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $416.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $378.63.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $367.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $14,888,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

