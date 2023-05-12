HST Ventures LLC Acquires New Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. HST Ventures LLC owned 0.11% of EverQuote as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 588.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 246.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EverQuote Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,627.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,995 shares of company stock valued at $167,020. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 124,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $230.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.21.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

