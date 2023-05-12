HST Ventures LLC Has $28.43 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

HST Ventures LLC cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 740,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up about 20.1% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $28,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 152,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,792. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.

