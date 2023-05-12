HST Ventures LLC Sells 19,661 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

HST Ventures LLC trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,661 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth comprises approximately 1.0% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 22.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 343,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.52. 180,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

