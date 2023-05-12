Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Humana by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. RENASANT Bank increased its holdings in Humana by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Down 0.1 %

Humana stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $528.45. The stock had a trading volume of 127,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,197. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.09.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

