Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

