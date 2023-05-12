Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in KLA by 7,561.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 37,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in KLA by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 23,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $386.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.08 and its 200 day moving average is $381.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

