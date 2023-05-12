Huntington National Bank Makes New $11.70 Million Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,000. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL stock opened at $1,364.27 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,250.01 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,625.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,034.82.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

