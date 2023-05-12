Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 714,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 642.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 198,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 171,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 870,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PM opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

