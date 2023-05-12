Huntington National Bank Sells 1,191 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $383.39 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.02. The company has a market cap of $363.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

